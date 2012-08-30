Microsemi achieves NIST cert for Trrust-Stor SSD

Microsemi has achieved National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) certification for the advanced encryption standard (AES) algorithm on its ultra-secure Trrust-Stor solid state drive designed for critical data storage.

"Microsemi's Trrust-Stor solid state drive products deliver outstanding security, reliability, performance and value to our Department of Defense, government and industrial customers, and illustrates our continued commitment to providing highly integrated and secure solutions for protecting our customers' critical data needs," said Charlie Leader, vice president and general manager for Microsemi.



"AES is a complex encryption technology and earning NIST certification ensures that it has been implemented correctly in our Trrust-Stor SDD," said BJ Heggli, vice president of strategic development and assistant general manager for Microsemi. "As a result, we can provide our customers with an added level of assurance that their highly sensitive data is safely stored."



All design and manufacturing for the Trrust-Stor is done in the U.S. in Microsemi's facility.