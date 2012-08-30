© AVX Business | August 30, 2012
Bosch joins AVX 'Solutions for Hope' project
Robert Bosch GmbH becomes the first company from the automotive sector to join the AVX 'Solutions for Hope' project.
The major automotive electronic part manufacturer Robert Bosch GmbH, has joined the AVX 'Solutions for Hope' project. “We are very pleased to have Bosch, one of the world’s premier electronics suppliers to the automotive sector participate in our project,” said Peter Collis Executive Vice President of the AVX tantalum division.
The “Solutions for Hope Project,” established in July 2011, works with OEMs such as Motorola Solutions, Intel, and HP to deliver a 'closed-pipe' process for delivering conflict-free tantalum material from the DRC in accordance with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) due diligence guidelines and incorporating the independently-validated Electronic Industry Code of Conduct (EICC) and the Global e-Sustainability Initiative (GeSI) Conflict-Free Smelter (CFS) program. The 'Solutions for Hope Project' remains the only project to exclusively utilize EICC/GeSI validated Conflict-Free Smelters for processing tantalum ore into capacitor-grade materials.
“AVX will continue its leading role by working with a growing list of major electronics companies like, Robert Bosch GmbH in the Solutions for Hope program. This program demonstrates that verifiably conflict-free tantalum material can be mined and shipped in a manner that is reliable, sustainable and expandable, allowing the DRC to be utilized as a trusted regional source for responsible minerals,” said Bill Millman, AVX Tantalum Divisional Director of Quality and Technology.
