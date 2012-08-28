©dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Lexmark to stop making inkjet hardware, eliminate 1700 jobs

Lexmark International will stop manufacturing inkjet hardware as part of restructuring actions. 1,700 positions worldwide, including 1,100 manufacturing positions are expected to be eliminated.

The changes are expected to result in annualized savings of 95 million USD once fully implemented the company announced today. Lexmark will continue to provide service, support and aftermarket supplies for its inkjet installed base.



"Today's announcement represents difficult decisions, which are necessary to drive improved profitability and significant savings," said Paul Rooke, Lexmark chairman and chief executive officer. "Our investments are focused on higher value imaging and software solutions, and we believe the synergies between imaging and the emerging software elements of our business will continue to drive growth across the organization.



“The actions include closing the Cebu, Philippines, inkjet supplies manufacturing facility by the end of 2015. The actions also include eliminating inkjet development worldwide, including costs related to facilities, tooling, equipment, contract termination, and scrapping in process inventory, which are expected to be principally complete by the end of 2013,” a company press release said.