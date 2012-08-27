Apple with a win; but not complete

Apple scored a significant legal victory on Friday in its landmark patent case against Samsung. The jury awarded damages of USD 1.049 billion plus a verdict of willful infringement.

The willfulness verdict in turn means that Samsung could pay much, much more. The judge can award punitive damages of as much as three times the already record amount set by the jury.



The jury found infringement of Apple's two design and three utility patents by various Samsung's smartphone However, its also found that Samsung's tablets do not infringe Apple's iPad design patent.



Apple did not infringe any of the five utility patents Samsung alleged, the jury concluded.



Ultimately, the jury found that all patents were valid.



Samsung said it will appeal the decision.



Apple sought as much as $2.71 billion in damages from the jury.



On September 20, the judge set a hearing to determine whether or not to set an injunction against selling in the U.S. any of the products - about 12 Samsung Galaxy S and S II handset models - found to be infringing.



Apple and Samsung not only went head-to-head in a US court. In South Korea, both companies lost out. Neither of the two is allowed to sell certain of its products. For Apple it means no iPhone3GS, iPhone4, iPad and iPad2 for its customers. Samsung is not allowed to sell its GalaxyS1, GalaxyS2, Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Tab10.1. on its home turf.