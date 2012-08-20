RFMD commences LTE shipments to Samsung

RF Micro Devices has begun production shipments of its ultra-high efficiency power amplifiers to Samsung for its next-generation Galaxy S3 4G LTE smartphone.

Eric Creviston, president of RFMD's Cellular Products Group, said, "These shipments of RFMD's ultra-high efficiency 3G/4G power amplifiers to Samsung underscore our strong design momentum in next-generation mobile devices and our early market share leadership in the rapidly growing LTE market. We currently forecast robust growth in LTE in calendar 2012, as LTE devices grow from approximately 20 million units in calendar 2011 to greater than 100 million units in calendar 2012."



RFMD expects to supply the majority of the 3G and 4G power amplifiers in Samsung's highest volume smartphones this calendar year.