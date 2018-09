Registration for TEC 2012 now open

©Evertiq

Registration is now open for TEC 2012, the second annual industry event organised by Evertiq.

Highlights of the event include:

Taking place on 27 September in Lund, Sweden, this premier event features discussions and exhibits on advanced and emerging technologies in printed circuit board design, the current component situation, as well as the latest innovations within electronics assembly technologies.- Several exhibitors showcasing their products and services.- A premier technical conference presenting new research and innovations from experts in the field of Electronics - - Assembly, PCB Design and Components.- Panel discussion with several leaders in the Nordic electronics industry.- Lunch buffet and coffee breaks for you to mingle and talk with customers and colleagues.“As a main sponsor we look forward to TEC 2012 as we see it as the best forum for meeting companies from southern Sweden,” said Tore Wiberg, Senior Manager, Sales & Marketing, AspoComp. “We hope that many engineers and purchasing managers will come and visit our exhibit and listen to our presentation 'How does PCB design impact quality and lead times' ".Follow the link here to register. Don't miss out!