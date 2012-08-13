Dialog optimises power for Freescale

Dialog Semiconductor's single-chip system PMICs are being used to optimise the power requirements of tablets, infotainment systems, media hubs and other smart devices based on Freescale multicore i.MX 6 series applications processors.

The company's flagship PMIC is at the heart of a power management reference board for Freescale i.MX 6Dual/Quad applications processors. Support for i.MX 6Solo/SoloLite is available via Dialog's DA9053, which has previously featured on Freescale's i.MX53 multimedia platform. Freescale is a strategic Dialog partner and is supported via Dialog's Processor Partner Programme.



The NOVPEKi.MX6Q/D i.MX 6 Platform Evaluation Kit has been co-developed with Freescale i.MX 6 series ecosystem partner NovTech and enables OEMs to more rapidly bring to market precision-controlled, high-end systems based on i.MX 6 series processors.



The Dialog device powers the i.MX 6 series system-on-chip and system peripherals - including external memories, WLAN, Bluetooth, GPS, FM receivers and modems - on a very small (< 200mm2) active PCB area with just a 1mm external component height, including all inductors, enabling the creation of thinner mobile products with longer battery life.