Report: Google to take an axe to Motorola, 4000 jobs to go

Employees at Motorola Mobility have reportedly been notified of plans to cut 20 percent of the company's workforce. The cuts are part of Google's plan to reshape the company.

According to a report by the New York Times, 4000 jobs are likely to go, with a third of these cuts occuring in the United States. Around 94 offices worldwide will be closed.



Google purchased Motorola in May for 12.4 billion USD.