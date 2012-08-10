Osram invests in further growth in China

OSRAM AG laid the foundation of its new plant in the Chinese city of Wuxi. LED chips will be packaged in housings at the backend facility, scheduled to be completed by the end of 2013.

The production of the LED chips (frontend) will continue in the Regensburg (Germany) and Penang (Malaysia) plants. “China is already today the biggest sales market with significant future potential. The new assembly plant enables us to better participate in the strong market growth in China and further extend our solid position in Asia,” said Wolfgang Dehen, CEO of OSRAM AG.



“Growing at a remarkable rate, Jiangsu Province’s LED industry is at the forefront in China. We will fully support Osram’s development in Wuxi with the highest quality service, and we also hope Osram can expand its investment in Wuxi to have the plant up and running as soon as possible,” said Xueyong Li, Governor of Jiangsu Province.



The contracts for the new Wuxi location were only signed in May this year. The groundbreaking now marks the beginning of the construction of the 100,000 square meter compound. Osram will invest a low three-digit million euro figure over the next five years whilst also securing comprehensive support from its Chinese partners. In the final completion stage, the new assembly plant will be able to accommodate up to 1,600 employees.