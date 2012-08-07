Karbonn Smart Tab1 comes with MIPS

The Karbonn Smart Tab 1 tablet leverages an ultra low-power MIPS-Based JZ4770 SoC from Ingenic. It was first introduced in early July with the Android 4.0 'Ice Cream Sandwich' operating system.

"This new tablet demonstrates continued adoption of our cost-effective JZ4770 SoC in mobile devices. The JZ4770 SoC leverages the simplicity and elegance of the MIPS architecture, and features extremely low power consumption, 1.2GHz performance, and a high level of functional integration. Millions of tablets are already shipping around the globe based on our design, and we anticipate increasing success as more and more companies recognize the differentiation our solution can enable," said Qiang Liu, chairman and CEO of Ingenic Semiconductor.



"After joining with Ingenic to announce the worlds first Android 4.0 'Ice Cream Sandwich' tablet in December, we have achieved numerous additional tablet design wins. Working closely with Ingenic and its OEMs, we are seeing increasing success for the MIPS architecture in tablets, especially in emerging markets such as China, Indonesia and now India. With our deep expertise in Android development, we are able to quickly port new versions of Android to MIPS-Based devices, with speed that is second only to Google itself," said Gideon Intrater, vice president of marketing, MIPS Technologies.