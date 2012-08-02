Business | August 02, 2012
Inside the Canon Rebel T4i DSLR
Canon’s latest entry into the fiercely competitive entry-level DSLR market features some interesting capabilities for those that upgrade from using their phones as a primary method of recording their lives, writes Chipworks.
The headline specifications (although quite familiar to those working with a 600D) - 18MP CMOS sensor, 9-point AF sensor, 3:2 flip-out 1.04m dot screen - has been significantly improved.
Source: More can be found at Chipworks. Just follow this link.
Key specifications:
- 18MP APS-C ‘Hybrid CMOS’ sensor
- Phase detection AF from imaging sensor for Live View and Video
- 14-bit DIGIC 5 processor
- ISO 100-12800 standard, 25600 expanded
- 5 fps continuous shooting
- 1080p30 video recording, stereo sound with internal or external mics
- 1.04m dot 3:2 touch-sensitive LCD
Below is a list of other parts identified in the Canon T4i Rebel:
- Analog Devices - ADV7523A Transmitter
- Analog Devices - ADP5053 Power management IC
- Asahi Kasei - AK4950 Audio codec
- Canon - CK4-1304 Image processor (The Canon Digic 5 is located under the Elpida chip. "The Digic 5 is not the latest and greatest from Canon but for the target market and application of this processor, it represents a good value. For comparative purposes we took a look at the more recent Digic 5+ and found this die to be about 30% smaller. This device is designed by Texas Instruments and Canon, and process clues tell us that it is fabricated at UMC")
- Canon - LP-E8 Li-Ion battery
- Elpida - Hb01D101PB-50-F SDRAM
- Macronix - MX25L6436EM2I-10G Serial flash memory
- NXP - V3700 General purpose interface
- Renesas - CY20AAJ-8H IGBT
- Rohm - BU97930 LCD driver
- STMicroelectronics - M95128-DW EEPROM
- Toshiba - TPC8106 P-Channel FET
- Toshiba - TC7WH126F Logic IC
- Toshiba - TC7WT126FU Logic IC
- Toshiba - TC7WH02FU Logic IC
Source: More can be found at Chipworks. Just follow this link.
