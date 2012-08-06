Digi-Key signs Luminus Devices

Global electronic components distributor Digi-Key signed global distribution agreement with LED manufacturer Luminus Devices.

“Demand for Luminus Big Chip LEDs is accelerating rapidly,” stated Keith T.S. Ward, President and CEO of Luminus. “We are excited to be joining forces with Digi-Key, whose outstanding global reach and reputation in distribution of electronic components will help us better serve our customers by driving our technology into the marketplace.”



“Solid-state lighting is one of the fastest-growing segments in today’s fast-paced market,” said Mark Zack, vice president, global semiconductor product, Digi-Key Corporation. “Luminus’ products, with their value-added and module-like offerings, support our full solution approach. High-efficiency, reliable LED lighting products have seen exponential expansion in recent years and Luminus Devices is among the leading suppliers of these innovative technologies. We are excited to add the Big Chip line to our expansive product offering.”