Business | August 01, 2012
PV market outlook worsens
European solar companies have been negatively affected by Germany, Italy, and Bulgaria’s subsidies cuts. According to related manufacturers, European market outlook remains stagnant, and certain clients have delayed their payments and shipments.
On the other hand, actual orders have yet to reflect climbing demand in China and Japan, not to mention that emerging markets have not taken off yet. As a result, companies have revised their forecast for 3Q12.
According to EnergyTrend, the green energy research division of TrendForce, related companies have adjusted their total orders for August downward by 10%-20%, while European orders saw a 5-10% decrease.
Additionally, given the murky outlook for 2H12, August prices will see a sharp decline. Some manufacturers noted that non-standard product (referring to products with irregular specifications) prices will face a severe challenge to stay flat.
On the other hand, despite the bleak market outlook, demand for non-standard products has been on a steep uptrend. According to EnergyTrend research, a price of $0.4/watt has appeared in the market, putting a lot of pressure on cell makers.
However, major wafer makers’ capacities were not enough to supply the recent demand surge, which provided room for the small companies with less advanced technologies and lower yield rates to break into the supply chain and increase their market shares in the downstream sector.
Related companies stated that as the climbing demand will most likely persist, price-performance ratio will be the key to acquiring orders. Standard product prices will see drastic fluctuations in August and September.
This week’s spot prices continued to dip as the outlook turned lukewarm and companies started to digest their inventories. Major polysilicon makers’ spot prices have dropped to US$19/kg, indicating that companies had to make compromises in order to clear their inventories.
Polysilicon prices continued to show a mild downtrend this week, with ASP arriving at US$20.835/kg, a 0.24% decrease. As for silicon wafers, the negotiation for August prices has started, and the target prices differed vastly from those in July.
The murky market outlook put a dent in the multi-Si wafer ASP, which slid to US$1.053/piece, a 0.85% decrease. As for mono-Si wafers, ASP fell by 1.64% to US$1.442/piece due to the double impact from weakened demand and high-efficiency products.
As for solar cell and modules, given the pessimistic European market outlook and clients’ emphasis on price-performance ratio, solar cell ASP dropped to US$0.455/Watt, a 0.66% decrease; module ASP dipped to US$0.743/Watt, a 0.13% decrease.
According to EnergyTrend, the green energy research division of TrendForce, related companies have adjusted their total orders for August downward by 10%-20%, while European orders saw a 5-10% decrease.
Additionally, given the murky outlook for 2H12, August prices will see a sharp decline. Some manufacturers noted that non-standard product (referring to products with irregular specifications) prices will face a severe challenge to stay flat.
On the other hand, despite the bleak market outlook, demand for non-standard products has been on a steep uptrend. According to EnergyTrend research, a price of $0.4/watt has appeared in the market, putting a lot of pressure on cell makers.
However, major wafer makers’ capacities were not enough to supply the recent demand surge, which provided room for the small companies with less advanced technologies and lower yield rates to break into the supply chain and increase their market shares in the downstream sector.
Related companies stated that as the climbing demand will most likely persist, price-performance ratio will be the key to acquiring orders. Standard product prices will see drastic fluctuations in August and September.
This week’s spot prices continued to dip as the outlook turned lukewarm and companies started to digest their inventories. Major polysilicon makers’ spot prices have dropped to US$19/kg, indicating that companies had to make compromises in order to clear their inventories.
Polysilicon prices continued to show a mild downtrend this week, with ASP arriving at US$20.835/kg, a 0.24% decrease. As for silicon wafers, the negotiation for August prices has started, and the target prices differed vastly from those in July.
The murky market outlook put a dent in the multi-Si wafer ASP, which slid to US$1.053/piece, a 0.85% decrease. As for mono-Si wafers, ASP fell by 1.64% to US$1.442/piece due to the double impact from weakened demand and high-efficiency products.
As for solar cell and modules, given the pessimistic European market outlook and clients’ emphasis on price-performance ratio, solar cell ASP dropped to US$0.455/Watt, a 0.66% decrease; module ASP dipped to US$0.743/Watt, a 0.13% decrease.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments