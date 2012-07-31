WiLAN Signs New Digital TV and Display Licensee

Wi-LAN Inc. has announced that the Company has signed a multi-year running royalty agreement for a number of the Company's digital TV and display patents with UPSTAR USA Inc.

"We are very pleased that UPSTAR has elected to license a number of WiLAN's digital TV and display patents, including our V-Chip patent," said Andrew Parolin, Senior Vice President, Licensing. "We are continuing to identify opportunities to expand this portfolio as we build momentum in our digital TV and display licensing program."



Terms of the agreement are confidential.