Nokia 808: A phone with a view

Nokia promoted 'game changer in terms of its groundbreaking image technology' - the 808 Pureview smartphone, comes with a 41MP camera. Chipworks has taken it apart.

Aside from the phone’s imaging capabilities, the PureView features:

1.3GHz ARM processor with 1GB of RAM

Nokia Symbian Belle operating system

16GB internal storage + microSD card slot

HDMI and DLNA outputs

NFC and Wi-Fi technology

The image sensor module contains the Carl Zeiss optical assembly, and the CMOS image sensor from Toshiba.

Analog Devices AD5814; suspected lens driver solution for the Carl Zeiss lens assembly

Broadcom BCM2763 multi-media processor, featuring full 1080p Camcorder capabilities

Found inside a package-on-package (PoP) was the Texas Instruments 4377622 1.3 GHz ARM processor.

Also found inside the PoP device along with the applications processor, was the Samsung KAT008DI5M mobile SDRAM.

Another Toshiba device, the THGBM4G7D2JBAIM flash memory device.

Texas Instruments - TLV320ADC3101 audio codec (2)

Texas Instruments - WL1271B WiLink 6.0 802.11 + Bluetooth device

Texas Instruments - 4376057 power management IC

Texas Instruments - TPA6140A2 audio amplifier

Atmel MXTNOK1E touch screen controller

STMicroelectronics LIS302DL accelerometer

AKM 8974 Hall Effect 3-Axis Electronic Compass

NXP PN544 NFC Chip

"When examining PureView’s comparably large size to most smartphones (4.9 x 2.37 x 0.55 inches), and its back protrusion (along the top) one could easily mistake the device for an actual camera. The trade-off of a slightly chunky phone for a high resolution image sensor may be well worth it to certain consumers requiring their mobile devices to capture high-quality images", the tech experts state.-----Source: More can be found at Chipworks