Microchip buys front end equipment

BSE Tech, a Boston Semi Equipment LLC (BSE Group) company, has sold diffusion equipment used in front end semiconductor production to Microchip Technology Inc.

The equipment will be used in Microchip's Tempe, Ariz. facility to support production of its PIC microcontrollers.



"Adding Microchip as a customer is a significant development for BSE Tech," said Colin Scholefield, executive vice president, BSE Group, holding company of BSE Tech. "Over the last year, we have significantly invested in our BSE Tech business, which has contributed to growing our customer base with high quality companies like Microchip Technology."

"The secondary equipment market is a part of our overall equipment strategy to optimize our capital equipment budget," said Ed Lindstrom, manager, Supply Management, Microchip Technology. "BSE Tech delivers the high quality tools that are essential to realizing the value proposition in the secondary market."