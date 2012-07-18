LED Engin appoints three new executives

LED Engin, Inc. has made three key appointments to support the company's growth and named Geoff Brown as VP of Sales; Jack S. Yeh as Vice President of Sales, China and Taiwan and Seth Halio as Chief Financial Officer.

The moves follow LED Engin's successful completion of a series E funding round led by leading technology fund GVT Fund, joined by existing investors WK Technology Fund, Partech International, NGP Energy Technology Partners, and independent investor and company Chairman, Dr. Keh-Shew Lu.



Geoff Brown joins LED Engin as VP of Sales to manage the sales team and new business opportunities outside of China and Taiwan. Prior to joining LED Engin, Geoff was Vice President of Sales for LUXIM where he worked with a number of leading solid state lighting customers in general lighting, entertainment, architectural and horticulture market

segments.



Geoff previously held global sales responsibility at Optillion, a Swedish start-up company, managed a large multinational sales team for a major electronic components division of Raychem and ran global product management for Elo Touchsystems.



Jack S. Yeh joins LED Engin as VP of Sales for China and Taiwan. Jack also brings a wealth of LED sales experience having served for over six years as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at SemiLEDs.



Seth Halio joins LED Engin as its first Chief Financial Officer. With over 25 years of senior financial management experience, Seth has been CFO at both public and private venture backed companies.