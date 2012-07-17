Nikon recalls melting batteries

Camera maker Nikon will recall up to 200'000 batteries that are said to be prone to melting and burning.

The battery is called EN-EL 15, a rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack at 7.0V 1900mAh 14Wh. The problem with the burning and melting of the batteries has already caused several 'incidents'. No injuries were reported so far.



The batteries come with the high-end line of cameras and has been delivered with models SLR D800, D800E, D7000 and Nikon 1 V1.



However, other batteries - with different lapels - have been distributed with the cameras too. These are not affecte dby the recall. As many as 195'000 units are affected worldwide, writes Geek.com.