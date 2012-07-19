Toshiba increase R&D manpower

Toshiba is to strengthen its international R&D organization and increase the number of R&D personnel at its facilities outside Japan by 750 people by the end of fiscal year (FY) 2014.

Toshiba expects to see some 400 additional R&D personnel in its facilities outside of Japan, including those in India, supporting accelerated development of infrastructure for cloud-based platforms and other areas related to total storage innovation by FY2014. The company plans investments in R&D expenditure totaling 1,080 billion yen in the period FY2012 to TF2014 and expect to channel some 60% to this area.



The number of R&D personnel working outside Japan to support total energy innovation is expected to grow by about 300 people by the end of FY2014. As it increases the headcount, Toshiba will also promote closer cooperation with the R&D divisions of Westinghouse and Landis+Gyr, toward establishing a global R&D system.



The number of researchers engaged in basic research will also be increased, by approximately 50.



In parallel with these moves, Toshiba will also reinforce its intellectual property strategy by increasing the ratio of overseas patent applications from the current 50% of all applications to 70% in FY2014.