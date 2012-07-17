iPad, Surface & Nexus 7 propelled tablet panel shipments

According to WitsView, the panel research division of TrendForce, large-sized panel shipments in Jun-12 amounted to 63.22 million units with MoM regression of 1.9%.

As downstream vendors started inventory adjustment in response to the release of mid-year financial statements, coupled with the fact that Taiwan panel makers altered their product strategy by sharply reducing 32” panel production, TV panel shipments in Jun-12 therefore came to 17.63 million units with MoM decrease of 7.3%.



Monitor panel shipment downtrend persisted with MoM decline of 7% and a total shipment volume of 13.67 million units in Jun-12. Despite certain PC brand vendors’ conservative attitude towards the outlook for 2H12, shipments of regular notebook (NB) panels above 12.1” amounted to 17.59 million units with MoM increase of 3.1% in Jun-12 as Win8 by Microsoft will be officially launched in Oct-12.



Spurred by robust shipments of new iPad, Surface, and Nexus 7 from their supply chains, tablet PC panel shipments achieved 10.95 million units with MoM growth of 7.5% in Jun-12, while Netbook panel shipments came to 3.37 million units and fell by 2.8% MoM.



Jeffy Chen, WitsView’s research manager, notes that regarding to the shipments of individual five major application categories in 1H12, LCD TV panel and regular NB panel shipments increased by 4% and 9% YoY respectively, while tablet PC panel shipments soared by 71% YoY.



In addition, monitor panel and Netbook panel shipments plunged by 11% and 15% respectively. The aforementioned figures explain that LCD TV, NB, and tablet PC, spurred by various favorable factors in the market, provided stronger shipment momentum amid stagnant global economy. Sticking to growth factors of the market, Samsung and LG Display’s (LGD) business losses were eased in 1Q12, helped by their own brands and their business bond with leading tablet clients (Apple and Microsoft).



In addition, along with the increasing price of 32”, 40”, and 42” panels, Samsung and LGD’s losses are expected to be curbed in 2Q12 and even further turn loss into profit with a quarter-ahead exceeding than Taiwan panel makers. Despite the fact that Taiwan-based panel makers such as CMI and AUO are facing obstacles regarding taking up tablet market share, their business profit in 2Q12 is estimated to rise significantly compared to the previous quarter, thanks to CMI and AUO’s early development of thinner NB products as well as their successful strategies in 39” and 50” products.