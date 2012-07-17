Business | July 17, 2012
iPad, Surface & Nexus 7 propelled tablet panel shipments
According to WitsView, the panel research division of TrendForce, large-sized panel shipments in Jun-12 amounted to 63.22 million units with MoM regression of 1.9%.
As downstream vendors started inventory adjustment in response to the release of mid-year financial statements, coupled with the fact that Taiwan panel makers altered their product strategy by sharply reducing 32” panel production, TV panel shipments in Jun-12 therefore came to 17.63 million units with MoM decrease of 7.3%.
Monitor panel shipment downtrend persisted with MoM decline of 7% and a total shipment volume of 13.67 million units in Jun-12. Despite certain PC brand vendors’ conservative attitude towards the outlook for 2H12, shipments of regular notebook (NB) panels above 12.1” amounted to 17.59 million units with MoM increase of 3.1% in Jun-12 as Win8 by Microsoft will be officially launched in Oct-12.
Spurred by robust shipments of new iPad, Surface, and Nexus 7 from their supply chains, tablet PC panel shipments achieved 10.95 million units with MoM growth of 7.5% in Jun-12, while Netbook panel shipments came to 3.37 million units and fell by 2.8% MoM.
Jeffy Chen, WitsView’s research manager, notes that regarding to the shipments of individual five major application categories in 1H12, LCD TV panel and regular NB panel shipments increased by 4% and 9% YoY respectively, while tablet PC panel shipments soared by 71% YoY.
In addition, monitor panel and Netbook panel shipments plunged by 11% and 15% respectively. The aforementioned figures explain that LCD TV, NB, and tablet PC, spurred by various favorable factors in the market, provided stronger shipment momentum amid stagnant global economy. Sticking to growth factors of the market, Samsung and LG Display’s (LGD) business losses were eased in 1Q12, helped by their own brands and their business bond with leading tablet clients (Apple and Microsoft).
In addition, along with the increasing price of 32”, 40”, and 42” panels, Samsung and LGD’s losses are expected to be curbed in 2Q12 and even further turn loss into profit with a quarter-ahead exceeding than Taiwan panel makers. Despite the fact that Taiwan-based panel makers such as CMI and AUO are facing obstacles regarding taking up tablet market share, their business profit in 2Q12 is estimated to rise significantly compared to the previous quarter, thanks to CMI and AUO’s early development of thinner NB products as well as their successful strategies in 39” and 50” products.
Monitor panel shipment downtrend persisted with MoM decline of 7% and a total shipment volume of 13.67 million units in Jun-12. Despite certain PC brand vendors’ conservative attitude towards the outlook for 2H12, shipments of regular notebook (NB) panels above 12.1” amounted to 17.59 million units with MoM increase of 3.1% in Jun-12 as Win8 by Microsoft will be officially launched in Oct-12.
Spurred by robust shipments of new iPad, Surface, and Nexus 7 from their supply chains, tablet PC panel shipments achieved 10.95 million units with MoM growth of 7.5% in Jun-12, while Netbook panel shipments came to 3.37 million units and fell by 2.8% MoM.
Jeffy Chen, WitsView’s research manager, notes that regarding to the shipments of individual five major application categories in 1H12, LCD TV panel and regular NB panel shipments increased by 4% and 9% YoY respectively, while tablet PC panel shipments soared by 71% YoY.
In addition, monitor panel and Netbook panel shipments plunged by 11% and 15% respectively. The aforementioned figures explain that LCD TV, NB, and tablet PC, spurred by various favorable factors in the market, provided stronger shipment momentum amid stagnant global economy. Sticking to growth factors of the market, Samsung and LG Display’s (LGD) business losses were eased in 1Q12, helped by their own brands and their business bond with leading tablet clients (Apple and Microsoft).
In addition, along with the increasing price of 32”, 40”, and 42” panels, Samsung and LGD’s losses are expected to be curbed in 2Q12 and even further turn loss into profit with a quarter-ahead exceeding than Taiwan panel makers. Despite the fact that Taiwan-based panel makers such as CMI and AUO are facing obstacles regarding taking up tablet market share, their business profit in 2Q12 is estimated to rise significantly compared to the previous quarter, thanks to CMI and AUO’s early development of thinner NB products as well as their successful strategies in 39” and 50” products.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments