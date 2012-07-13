FlipChip acquires Millennium Microtech Holdings Corp

FlipChip International – (FCI) acquired Millennium Microtech Holdings Corporation (MMH) of the Cayman Islands through a strategic Merger with FCI’s Cayman Island entity.

FCI’s acquisition of MMH results in FCI securing controlling interest in Millennium Microtech (Shanghai) (MMS), located in the Zhang Jiang Hi- Tech Park, Pudong New Area, Shanghai, China.



Bob Forcier, FCI President and CEO, said, “We are excited about this acquisition being a key milestone in our long-term roadmap to further globalize our wafer level and FlipChip miniaturization products and services. This acquisition will provide our customers with dual product flows and improved logistics, enabling rapid cycle times and quicker time to market for our customers’ new products. It also enables the expansion of our FCI Asia Design, Packaging, Reliability Laboratories and Service portfolio for fast prototyping to secure design wins."



"Additional investments in FCI Asia are planned which will provide our customers with scalable wafer level bumping and flip chip solutions and innovative products such as our ChipletT product line to meet their rapidly changing needs", he adds.