Fusion-io and Princeton University scientists team up

Fusion-io has collaborated with Princeton University computer scientists to design a new subsystem called Extended Memory.

The Extended Memory subsystem transparently extends system memory from DRAM onto flash, providing much more high-performance memory capacity than currently possible with DRAM alone.



"DRAM is not only a costly resource in modern computing, but the capacity DRAM offers is also extremely limited. Extended Memory offers a cost-effective alternative to large DRAM installments by allowing applications to extend their in-memory data from DRAM onto ioMemory," said Vivek Pai, Associate Professor of Computer Science at Princeton. "Princeton's academic research and design is focused on developing significant advancements in computer architecture, and it's exciting to collaborate with leaders like Fusion-io to bring these innovations to market to help power better performance and efficiency for companies around the world."



"The Fusion ioMemory architecture is uniquely suited to innovation like the Extended Memory subsystem," said Chris Mason, Fusion-io director of kernel engineering and principal author of the Btrfs file system for Linux. "Since Fusion ioMemory has moved beyond legacy disk-era protocols, we can integrate new features like the Extended Memory subsystem to truly advance application performance for enterprise computing in ways that are simply not possible with traditional SSDs."