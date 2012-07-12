Business | July 12, 2012
LED industry to face severe challenge in 2H12
According to LEDinside, the June revenues of Taiwanese listed LED manufacturers totaled NT$8.8 billion (MoM+1.12%, YoY-5.6%).
Benefiting from the climbing demand for consumer electronic appliances and the traditional lighting peak season, the LED industry’s 2Q12 revenue reached NT$25.82 billion (QoQ+22.7%). Looking towards the second half of 2012, the LED industry will face a severe challenge – affected by the lukewarm economic outlook and the European debt crisis, the future for end market does not seem bright, and the peak season performance may fall short of expectations yet again.
In the LED backlight sector, be it TV, notebook or mobile phone, the demand has been shrinking, so brand vendors have concerns about hitting the shipment targets they set before. As for LED lighting, affected by the European debt crisis, orders from Europe and the United States have decreased as well. Consequently, the outlook for 3Q12 remains murky, and the fierce competition will persist well into 2H12.
Revenues of LED Chip Makers and Package Makers Remained Flat
Benefiting from the large-sized backlight orders and high demand for consumer electronic appliances, Taiwanese listed LED chip foundries’ revenues amounted to NT$3.83 billion in June (MoM-0.4%, YoY- 11.5%). Given the climbing display market demand, Taiwanese package makers started to receive orders from Chinese chip makers since 12’May.
Those Chinese companies aim to make inroads into Taiwan’s low-price LED market. Taiwanese firms need to put more emphasis on products’ quality and reliability in order to set themselves apart from the Chinese competitors.
Epistar’s revenue went up 4.3% to NT$ 1.73 billion in June, while Huga Opto’s revenue amounted to NT$210 million and the utilization rate increased to 70% in June, thanks to the orders the company received from Korean companies. FOREPI and CMLT’s revenues remained flat due to the demand from Asus’ new tablet PC.
As for package makers, the revenues of Taiwanese listed LED package makers in June hit NT$4.97 billion (MoM+2.3%, YoY-0.5%). The mass production of Lite-On’s lighting components carries out smoothly, not to mention the strong demand from brand vendors. Lite-On’s revenue slightly rose in June, reaching NT$ 1.09 billion.
Lextar’s lighting application business accounted for 40% of its revenue in June; aside from cashing in certain global brand vendors’ orders, Lextar’s efforts put in China also begin to take effect and bring in orders. Moreover, Lextar’s Suzhou plant’s lighting assembly lines were certified by the clients and reached scale of economy, which triggered Lextar’s lighting business and market share to grow in 1H12.
Furthermore, the new model that Unity Opto Technology jointly developed with its client has gone into mass production. Also, the company’s backlight orders increased considerably, which were from Taiwanese TV and tablet PC OEMs and Chinese TV brand vendors. As a result, Unity Opto Technology’s revenue soared by 19.9% in June to NT$ 700 million.
However, Taiwanese LED companies noted that the peak season is on the doorstep, but no prominent growth momentum is in sight. Coupled with the weak consumer confidence, the outlook for the LED market remains conservative.
In the LED backlight sector, be it TV, notebook or mobile phone, the demand has been shrinking, so brand vendors have concerns about hitting the shipment targets they set before. As for LED lighting, affected by the European debt crisis, orders from Europe and the United States have decreased as well. Consequently, the outlook for 3Q12 remains murky, and the fierce competition will persist well into 2H12.
Revenues of LED Chip Makers and Package Makers Remained Flat
Benefiting from the large-sized backlight orders and high demand for consumer electronic appliances, Taiwanese listed LED chip foundries’ revenues amounted to NT$3.83 billion in June (MoM-0.4%, YoY- 11.5%). Given the climbing display market demand, Taiwanese package makers started to receive orders from Chinese chip makers since 12’May.
Those Chinese companies aim to make inroads into Taiwan’s low-price LED market. Taiwanese firms need to put more emphasis on products’ quality and reliability in order to set themselves apart from the Chinese competitors.
Epistar’s revenue went up 4.3% to NT$ 1.73 billion in June, while Huga Opto’s revenue amounted to NT$210 million and the utilization rate increased to 70% in June, thanks to the orders the company received from Korean companies. FOREPI and CMLT’s revenues remained flat due to the demand from Asus’ new tablet PC.
As for package makers, the revenues of Taiwanese listed LED package makers in June hit NT$4.97 billion (MoM+2.3%, YoY-0.5%). The mass production of Lite-On’s lighting components carries out smoothly, not to mention the strong demand from brand vendors. Lite-On’s revenue slightly rose in June, reaching NT$ 1.09 billion.
Lextar’s lighting application business accounted for 40% of its revenue in June; aside from cashing in certain global brand vendors’ orders, Lextar’s efforts put in China also begin to take effect and bring in orders. Moreover, Lextar’s Suzhou plant’s lighting assembly lines were certified by the clients and reached scale of economy, which triggered Lextar’s lighting business and market share to grow in 1H12.
Furthermore, the new model that Unity Opto Technology jointly developed with its client has gone into mass production. Also, the company’s backlight orders increased considerably, which were from Taiwanese TV and tablet PC OEMs and Chinese TV brand vendors. As a result, Unity Opto Technology’s revenue soared by 19.9% in June to NT$ 700 million.
However, Taiwanese LED companies noted that the peak season is on the doorstep, but no prominent growth momentum is in sight. Coupled with the weak consumer confidence, the outlook for the LED market remains conservative.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments