Stork Veco opens new clean room facility

Stork Veco's manufacturing facility in Eerbeek, the Netherlands, completed the construction of new Class 1,000 and 10,000 clean rooms for the production of precision electroformed metal parts.

Stork Veco fabricates close tolerance, burr-free parts with micron and submicron features and sharp edge definition.



The Stork Veco Clean Room facility is 17,000 sq.ft. and involved a multi-million dollar investment.



According to David Haines, president, Stork Veco USA, "The demand for higher accuracy parts with tighter tolerances requires a well-controlled total manufacturing process in a clean room. By reducing micron level contamination we will continue to improve our quality and increase our customers' assembly yields."