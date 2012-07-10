Business | July 10, 2012
Bemis partners with Thin Film Electronics
Thin Film Electronics ASA and Bemis Company, Inc plan to jointly develop a flexible sensing platform for the packaging market.
The result will be a new category of packaging that can collect and wirelessly communicate sensor information, for use by leading food, consumer products and healthcare companies worldwide.
Thinfilm has previously announced technology partnerships to develop an inexpensive, integrated time-temperature sensor for use in monitoring perishable goods and pharmaceuticals. Under the agreement with Bemis, Thinfilm will extend this work to create a customizable sensor platform that Bemis will subsequently tailor to its customers' individual requirements. The Intelligent Packaging Platform can be adapted to monitor and record key physical properties and environmental data in packaged perishable products.
"Intelligent packaging is an emerging technology with many potential intersections with Bemis' flexible packaging and pressure sensitive materials business segments," said Henry Theisen, Bemis Company President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our agreement with Thinfilm represents an investment in a technology that could eventually make printed electronics a component of every package we manufacture."
"These are exciting times for the printed electronics market, where innovative solutions that simply could not be manufactured before are soon to be delivered," said Davor Sutija, CEO, Thinfilm. "Our partnership with Bemis will lead to new categories and types of packaging that will bring intelligence to the everyday lives of millions of people worldwide. We are excited to work with the company because of their distinguished history of innovation and their vision for printed electronics."
The Bemis Intelligent Packaging Platform is expected to be commercially available in 2014.
