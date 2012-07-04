Cadence acquires Sigrity

The acquisition of Sigrity was completed on July 2, 2012 at a purchase price of approximately $80 million.

"Increasing use of high-performance, multi-gigahertz systems underscores the need for advanced and accurate signal, power and thermal analysis solutions," said Nimish Modi, senior vice president, System and Software Group at Cadence. "Sigrity is the leading solution provider in the market, and the integrated Cadence and Sigrity products will deliver a predictable path for design and verification of high-performance PCB-based systems, speeding end product delivery."



"Sigrity pioneered a suite of market-proven, industry-leading signal and power integrity solutions that provide comprehensive analysis and verification," said Dr. Jiayuan Fang, president of Sigrity. "Cadence and Sigrity have worked together for years to enable design and analysis of the industry's most advanced PCBs, System-in-Packages, and SoCs. We look forward to joining Cadence to bring the next generation of signal and power aware design and verification tools to the industry."