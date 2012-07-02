Watch: Paintable battery offers new opportunities

© Rice University

Researchers at Rice University have developed a paint-on lithium-ion battery that can be applied on almost any surface, using only a spray gun.

The rechargeable battery consists of spray-painted representing components in a traditional battery – two current collectors, a cathode, an anode and a polymer separator in the middle.The paint can be applied to most surfaces - researchers tested the battery on ceramic bathroom tiles, flexible polymers, glass, stainless steel and even a beer stein.Lead author Neelam Singh, a Rice graduate student, says the battery is easily charged with a solar cell and could be used with paintable solar cells in the future.Watch the video below: