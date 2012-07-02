WiLAN signs license agreements

WiLAN has signed a multi-year license agreement with an unnamed company.

An unnamed company has signed a multi-year license agreement to WiLAN's patents related to DSL technologies. The licensee is the 25th company to license WiLAN wireline technologies. Terms of the agreement, including the name of the licensee, are confidential.



WiLAN also announced that an unnamed company has signed a multi-year license agreement related to the Company's wireless technology portfolio. All terms of the agreement are confidential.