Smartrac signs term and revolving facilities agreement

Smartrac N.V. refinances its EUR 65 million term and multicurrency revolving facilities agreement maturing on June 30, 2012.

Smartrac has signed a EUR 100 million term and revolving facilities agreement replacing the syndicated EUR 65 million term and multicurrency revolving facilities agreement concluded in 2009 with Deutsche Bank and Berenberg Bank.



The new EUR 100 million term and revolving facilities agreement concluded with a syndicate of five banks matures on December 30, 2016. Deutsche Bank AG acted as Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner for the new term and revolving facilities agreement and Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A. as Agent. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, Stuttgart, and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers, NIBC Bank N.V. acted as Senior Lead Arranger, and Berenberg Bank Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG acted as Lead Arranger.



“We are very pleased that we have strong financial partners on our side”, said Dr. Christian Fischer, CEO of Smartrac. “The increased amount, longer duration and further diversification of the bank syndicate is not only a sign of huge trust placed in our company and business strategy, but also provides the financial flexibility for future growth opportunities for Smartrac.”