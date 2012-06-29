Business | June 29, 2012
Management Changes at NXP
NXP Semiconductors N.V. has appointed Sean Hunkler as executive vice president and co-general manager of operations effective July 16.
He takes over from Peter Kelly, NXP's new CFO. Along with Chris Belden, Sean will be responsible for all aspects of the company's global operations. Sean, Peter and Chris all report to CEO Rick Clemmer.
"The global operations organization is of key importance to the success of NXP and this is a critical role in driving continued operational performance improvement at NXP," said Rick Clemmer, president and CEO of NXP Semiconductors. "Sean has more than 28 years of experience in the semiconductor and materials industries in the US and Asia, including leading roles in internal and external manufacturing operations for MEMC and Freescale, so I am excited to have Sean join our team."
Sean will be based in Singapore, as this will support the company's initiative to further grow its presence in the Asia Pacific region.
NXP furthermore announced that René Penning de Vries has decided to step down as member of the NXP management team and as CTO, and will leave the company effective July 15.
"During his years of service and as CTO since 2002, René has made major contributions to the company. In particular, I want to thank René for his role in helping to define our High Performance Mixed Signal strategy in 2009, and changing the technology direction of the company to meet our strategic goals," said Clemmer.
Hans Rijns, senior vice president research and development, will take over as interim CTO reporting to Rick Clemmer. An announcement of his successor will follow in due course.
