Business | June 29, 2012
Cambridge Pixel and Samsung Thales with technology transfer
Cambridge Pixel signed a technology transfer agreement with Samsung Thales Corporation (STC) to supply its radar processing and display technology.
As part of this new agreement, Cambridge Pixel will provide core technology products, technology transfer and training to allow STC to develop, customise and support its own radar solutions. Products from Cambridge Pixel’s SPx product family, including its radar scan converter, radar video simulator and network video distribution, are being supplied to STC, along with substantial training and assistance to permit localisation of the solution.
For Samsung Thales Corporation, Mr. Yong OoK Lee, Naval/System R&D Centre Leader, said: “STC has significant project experience developing radar solutions for our naval customers. For new programmes, we wanted to work with a long term partner that is able to provide us with a cost-effective, flexible solution as well as the expertise, support and training required to enhance our naval combat management system."
Commenting on the new partnership, David Johnson, managing director, Cambridge Pixel, said: “We have already started to work alongside STC’s engineers to provide modules of expertise that can be built into new generation radar server and console solutions. We believe the teaming will give STC enhanced capabilities to develop and maintain solutions using Cambridge Pixel’s engineering team as an extension of its own resources.”
For Samsung Thales Corporation, Mr. Yong OoK Lee, Naval/System R&D Centre Leader, said: “STC has significant project experience developing radar solutions for our naval customers. For new programmes, we wanted to work with a long term partner that is able to provide us with a cost-effective, flexible solution as well as the expertise, support and training required to enhance our naval combat management system."
Commenting on the new partnership, David Johnson, managing director, Cambridge Pixel, said: “We have already started to work alongside STC’s engineers to provide modules of expertise that can be built into new generation radar server and console solutions. We believe the teaming will give STC enhanced capabilities to develop and maintain solutions using Cambridge Pixel’s engineering team as an extension of its own resources.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments