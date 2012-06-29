Cambridge Pixel and Samsung Thales with technology transfer

Cambridge Pixel signed a technology transfer agreement with Samsung Thales Corporation (STC) to supply its radar processing and display technology.

As part of this new agreement, Cambridge Pixel will provide core technology products, technology transfer and training to allow STC to develop, customise and support its own radar solutions. Products from Cambridge Pixel’s SPx product family, including its radar scan converter, radar video simulator and network video distribution, are being supplied to STC, along with substantial training and assistance to permit localisation of the solution.



For Samsung Thales Corporation, Mr. Yong OoK Lee, Naval/System R&D Centre Leader, said: “STC has significant project experience developing radar solutions for our naval customers. For new programmes, we wanted to work with a long term partner that is able to provide us with a cost-effective, flexible solution as well as the expertise, support and training required to enhance our naval combat management system."



Commenting on the new partnership, David Johnson, managing director, Cambridge Pixel, said: “We have already started to work alongside STC’s engineers to provide modules of expertise that can be built into new generation radar server and console solutions. We believe the teaming will give STC enhanced capabilities to develop and maintain solutions using Cambridge Pixel’s engineering team as an extension of its own resources.”