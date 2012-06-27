© kheng guan toh / dreamstime.com

Delphi to cut 300 jobs in Portugal

Delphi plans to dismiss 300 workers at its site in Castelo Branco, Portugal by the end of this month.

According to a report by the news site Publico, the jobs will be cut across several units, including assembly line work.



According to a local trade union, the cuts will mostly affect workers on the cable assembly line as well as those on the wire cutting section. Most of the workers to lose jobs are temporary employees, however many had been with the company a long time said the union.



The company is one of the larger employers in the region, offering work to up to 1'300 people.



Delphi has not commented on the report.