Wolfson’s HD Audio Hub selected Galaxy S III

Wolfson Microelectronics' ultra-low power HD Audio Hub, the WM1811, has been selected by Samsung for inclusion in its new smartphone, the Galaxy S III.

This announcement builds on Wolfson's strong partnership with Samsung, having already designed Wolfson's WM8994 Audio Hub into several of its smartphones, including the Samsung Wave and Galaxy S.



Commenting on the announcement, Wolfson's Chief Executive Officer Mike Hickey said: "We are delighted that Samsung has once again demonstrated its confidence in our Audio Hub solutions, this time by incorporating the WM1811 into its flagship GALAXY S III smartphone, the launch of which will further strengthen Samsung's position as a world leading smartphone manufacturer.



"Our continued success with Samsung, particularly within its range of smartphones and tablets, is testament to the unrivalled quality of our HD Audio Hubs, and the unique features in our products that allow manufacturers to create differentiated audio experiences."