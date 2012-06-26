Nvidia powers dashboard in Tesla's Electric Sedan

Nvidia's Tegra Module powers the Infotainment, Navigation and Digital Instrument cluster systems in Tesla Motors Model S.

Based on the same Tegra processor used in smartphones and tablets, the Tegra VCM will power the vehicle's 17-inch touchscreen infotainment and navigation system as well as its all-digital instrument cluster.



"To capture the interest of today's consumer, automakers must innovate well beyond the traditional transportation benefits of a car," said Thilo Koslowski, vice president and automotive practice leader at Gartner. "Automakers have to impress drivers with superior in-vehicle connectivity and interface experiences that leverage the best technology innovations available."



The Tegra VCM features a mobile superchip, which integrates a multicore ARM CPU, an ultra-low-power Nvidia GeForce GPU and dedicated audio, video and image processors. One Tegra VCM will power the Model S infotainment system, a second Tegra module will drive the all-digital instrument cluster.



"Tesla has created a premium electric vehicle that is raising the bar on value, performance and efficiency while getting people excited about cars again," said J.B. Straubel, chief technology officer at Tesla Motors. "With the power of NVIDIA Tegra, we are able to deliver a visually stunning in-vehicle experience to our customers and put rich content at their fingertips."



"On the outside, Model S is a stunning blend of beauty, high performance and energy efficiency. On the inside, it's one of the most sophisticated consumer electronics devices ever built," said Dan Vivoli, senior vice president at NVIDIA. "Tesla Motors is at the forefront of innovative automakers that are delivering an enhanced driving experience based on NVIDIA's advanced processors."