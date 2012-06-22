Applied Materials appoints new president

Applied Materials announced the appointment of Gary Dickerson as president of the company, effective June 19, 2012.

Dickerson brings more than 30 years of semiconductor industry experience, including recently as the chief executive officer of Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates, Inc., which Applied Materials acquired in 2011.



In his role as president of Applied Materials, Gary will report directly to Mike Splinter, chairman and chief executive officer, and will be responsible for the day-to-day operation and performance of the company's four business units: the Silicon Systems Group, Energy and Environmental Solutions, Display and Applied Global Services.



"Gary is a seasoned and respected leader who brings a wealth of industry knowledge and an impressive track record of delivering winning products, high customer satisfaction and strong financial performance," said Mike Splinter. "At a time when Applied's strategy is focused on enabling the success of our customers, developing innovative new products and demonstrating shareholder value, Gary is the right person to provide breakthrough leadership for our business segments to achieve the bold objectives we have set out for ourselves. I am delighted to have him join our senior executive team."



"Applied Materials is a great company with enormous talent and far-reaching global capabilities," said Dickerson. "I look forward to joining an outstanding team, and doing my part to drive our performance as a leader enabling the semiconductor, display and solar industries."