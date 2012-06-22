Business | June 22, 2012
Applied Materials appoints new president
Applied Materials announced the appointment of Gary Dickerson as president of the company, effective June 19, 2012.
Dickerson brings more than 30 years of semiconductor industry experience, including recently as the chief executive officer of Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates, Inc., which Applied Materials acquired in 2011.
In his role as president of Applied Materials, Gary will report directly to Mike Splinter, chairman and chief executive officer, and will be responsible for the day-to-day operation and performance of the company's four business units: the Silicon Systems Group, Energy and Environmental Solutions, Display and Applied Global Services.
"Gary is a seasoned and respected leader who brings a wealth of industry knowledge and an impressive track record of delivering winning products, high customer satisfaction and strong financial performance," said Mike Splinter. "At a time when Applied's strategy is focused on enabling the success of our customers, developing innovative new products and demonstrating shareholder value, Gary is the right person to provide breakthrough leadership for our business segments to achieve the bold objectives we have set out for ourselves. I am delighted to have him join our senior executive team."
"Applied Materials is a great company with enormous talent and far-reaching global capabilities," said Dickerson. "I look forward to joining an outstanding team, and doing my part to drive our performance as a leader enabling the semiconductor, display and solar industries."
In his role as president of Applied Materials, Gary will report directly to Mike Splinter, chairman and chief executive officer, and will be responsible for the day-to-day operation and performance of the company's four business units: the Silicon Systems Group, Energy and Environmental Solutions, Display and Applied Global Services.
"Gary is a seasoned and respected leader who brings a wealth of industry knowledge and an impressive track record of delivering winning products, high customer satisfaction and strong financial performance," said Mike Splinter. "At a time when Applied's strategy is focused on enabling the success of our customers, developing innovative new products and demonstrating shareholder value, Gary is the right person to provide breakthrough leadership for our business segments to achieve the bold objectives we have set out for ourselves. I am delighted to have him join our senior executive team."
"Applied Materials is a great company with enormous talent and far-reaching global capabilities," said Dickerson. "I look forward to joining an outstanding team, and doing my part to drive our performance as a leader enabling the semiconductor, display and solar industries."
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments