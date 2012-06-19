German Scientists tap Nvidia GPUs

Nvidia's GPUs will be used by scientists at Germany's Forschungszentrum Jülich, which hosts the Jülich Supercomputing Centre to accelerate advanced neurological research targeted at unlocking secrets of the human brain.

Nvidia also announced a new, multiyear collaboration with the center to drive the next generation of GPU-accelerated scientific research in neuroscience and a range of other fields, including astronomy, astrophysics, material science, particle physics, and protein folding.



Together the two organizations are launching the "NVIDIA Application Lab," a jointly run and staffed resource for the European scientific community located at the center's facilities in Jülich.



"Jülich is one of the most influential supercomputing facilities in Europe, with an impressive track record of solving some of the most challenging scientific problems," said Steve Scott, chief technology officer of the Tesla business at Nvidia. "The new application lab focused on the breakthrough advantages of GPUs will further enhance their position as one of the world's foremost institutions driving the next wave of scientific discovery."



Researchers in and outside of Jülich are using Jülich's GPU-accelerated supercomputers, including the 206-node Jülich Dedicated GPU Environment (JuDGE) system equipped with Nvidia Tesla GPUs, which delivers approximately 240 teraflops of peak performance.