3M completes U.S. Manufacturing Expansion

3M completed its manufacturing expansion for its 3M Ultra Barrier Solar Film in Columbia, Missouri.

"This manufacturing expansion helps us support our customers’ manufacturing scale-up plans by providing ample capacity to this growing market,” said Derek DeScioli, Global Business Development Manager for the 3M Renewable Energy Division. “With our new production equipment and continued product innovation, 3M is well positioned to not only increase the performance of our Ultra Barrier Solar Film, but also significantly drive down the costs, further enabling our customers to provide competitive photovoltaic solutions to the commercial rooftop market.”