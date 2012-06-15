AMD's pain is Nvidia's gain

With its new generation of MacBook Pro's, Cupertino-based Apple made the switch back from AMD to Nvidia.

With the new MacBook Pro generation - which was presented on June, 11 - Apple switched back to using Nvidia’s graphic processors.



The current model of MacBook Pro comes with AMD’s Radeon HD 6770M and Radeon HD 6750M for graphics processing. The next generation MacBook Pro will be powered by Intel’s Ivy Bridge processors with Nvidia’s GeForce GT 650M responsible for graphics.