Business | June 14, 2012
Nokia 2: Several executives step down
More big announcements from Nokia today as the company makes several changes to its executive. Several top executives will step down, including Jerri DeVard, executive vice president.
The company has appointed Juha Putkiranta as executive vice president of operations; Timo Toikkanen as executive vice president of Mobile Phones, Chris Weber as executive vice president of sales and marketing; Tuula Rytila as senior vice president and chief marketing officer; and Susan Sheehan as senior vice president of communications. Putkiranta, Toikkanen and Weber also will join the Nokia Leadership Team effective July 1, 2012.
Jerri DeVard, executive vice president and chief marketing officer; Mary McDowell, executive vice president of Mobile Phones; and Niklas Savander, executive vice president of Markets will all leave Nokia.
DeVard, who joined the company in January 2011, led Nokia's marketing and brand management and served as a member of the Nokia Leadership Team.
McDowell has held a number of senior management positions at Nokia, including serving on the NAVTEQ board of directors, and most recently led Nokia's global mobile phones business unit. She has served as a member of the Nokia Leadership Team since joining the company in 2004.
Since 1997, Savander has held a number of senior management positions at Nokia and Nokia Networks, including serving on the NAVTEQ Board of Directors and the Nokia Siemens Networks Board of Directors. Most recently, Savander led Nokia's sales, marketing, supply chain, manufacturing operations and information technology teams and has served as a member of the Nokia Leadership team since 2006. Savander also will step down from the Nokia Siemens Network Board of Directors, effective June 30, 2012.
