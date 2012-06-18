FlipChip and Fujikura signs agreement

FlipChip International, LLC (FCI) of Phoenix, Arizona and Fujikura Ltd. concluded a Joint Strategic Sales and Business Development Agreement.

This agreement will allow both parties to combine technology development, design, sales and marketing for their recently launched ChipletT and ChipsetT ultra low profile embedded semiconductor package product lines based on both the Fujikura's WABE Technology™and the WLCSP expertise of FCI.



Flip Chip International, said, "We are excited to announce this partnership expansion with Fujikura. We believe that a true turn-key service provision is key for our customers and dramatically eases technology adoption, simplifies supply chain logistics and reduces time to market. Our goal is to deliver innovative, cost-effective packaging solutions that offer our customers real product value add coupled with outstanding reliability."



Fujikura, said, "We strongly recognize that the tight partnership with FCI is the key for success in this business. We believe that the expansion of our partnership will provide a very useful one-stop solution for many of our customers in the semiconductor field."