EAGLE and Würth Elektronik eiSos partner

CadSoft Computer, a part of the Premier Farnell group is to partner with Würth Elektronik eiSos to offer an EAGLE PCB component library.

The EAGLE WE eiSos library is available on www.cadsoft.de/libraries and contains a complete set of passive components including Cable Ferrites, SMD Ferrites, Inductors, Transformers, RF Components, Varistors and Shielding Materials as per the catalogue 2012/2013 that was released recently.



"As a leading manufacturer of Passive and Electromechanical Components, we set ourselves the goal to serve our customers in all development stages of their latest projects. This includes the availability of EAGLE layout libraries for our complete product portfolio and ensuring that those always contain our newest and most innovative products,” said Lars Fahrbach, Distribution Manager, Würth Elektronik eiSos.



“The availability of component libraries gives engineers a quick realisation reference guide of a circuit board layout. Without those libraries we would waste our time creating component-compatible soldering pads while doing the PCB layout. The component libraries mean we can focus our time and resources on the actual layout,” said Oliver Opitz, Teamleader of strategic product development, Würth Elektronik eiSos.



“The Würth Elektronik eiSos library can be downloaded and integrated into EAGLE and is a ready to use tool to optimise our customers' productivity. Furthermore it will be included in the next EAGLE release that we are currently working on,” says Thomas Liratsch, General Manager of CadSoft Computer.