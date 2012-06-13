Business | June 13, 2012
EAGLE and Würth Elektronik eiSos partner
CadSoft Computer, a part of the Premier Farnell group is to partner with Würth Elektronik eiSos to offer an EAGLE PCB component library.
The EAGLE WE eiSos library is available on www.cadsoft.de/libraries and contains a complete set of passive components including Cable Ferrites, SMD Ferrites, Inductors, Transformers, RF Components, Varistors and Shielding Materials as per the catalogue 2012/2013 that was released recently.
"As a leading manufacturer of Passive and Electromechanical Components, we set ourselves the goal to serve our customers in all development stages of their latest projects. This includes the availability of EAGLE layout libraries for our complete product portfolio and ensuring that those always contain our newest and most innovative products,” said Lars Fahrbach, Distribution Manager, Würth Elektronik eiSos.
“The availability of component libraries gives engineers a quick realisation reference guide of a circuit board layout. Without those libraries we would waste our time creating component-compatible soldering pads while doing the PCB layout. The component libraries mean we can focus our time and resources on the actual layout,” said Oliver Opitz, Teamleader of strategic product development, Würth Elektronik eiSos.
“The Würth Elektronik eiSos library can be downloaded and integrated into EAGLE and is a ready to use tool to optimise our customers' productivity. Furthermore it will be included in the next EAGLE release that we are currently working on,” says Thomas Liratsch, General Manager of CadSoft Computer.
"As a leading manufacturer of Passive and Electromechanical Components, we set ourselves the goal to serve our customers in all development stages of their latest projects. This includes the availability of EAGLE layout libraries for our complete product portfolio and ensuring that those always contain our newest and most innovative products,” said Lars Fahrbach, Distribution Manager, Würth Elektronik eiSos.
“The availability of component libraries gives engineers a quick realisation reference guide of a circuit board layout. Without those libraries we would waste our time creating component-compatible soldering pads while doing the PCB layout. The component libraries mean we can focus our time and resources on the actual layout,” said Oliver Opitz, Teamleader of strategic product development, Würth Elektronik eiSos.
“The Würth Elektronik eiSos library can be downloaded and integrated into EAGLE and is a ready to use tool to optimise our customers' productivity. Furthermore it will be included in the next EAGLE release that we are currently working on,” says Thomas Liratsch, General Manager of CadSoft Computer.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments