Business | June 12, 2012
aleo solar closes plant in Spain
aleo solar AG will close its plant in the Spanish village of Santa Maria de Palautordera by the end of this year, at the latest. The Supervisory Board of aleo solar AG has approved the corresponding decision of the Management Board.
“Against the background of global overcapacity and ongoing price war on the photovoltaic market, the ultimate objective is to utilise our capacity of 280 megawatts in Prenzlau. We have to concentrate the production of aleo modules at our main plant”, says York zu Putlitz, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of aleo solar AG.
The 92 employees of Santa Maria de Palautordera plant are affected by the closure of this location. The company shall immediately approach the works council to negotiate a social compensation plan for the employees. “I regret that the company can no longer employ the workers in Spain”, says zu Putlitz. “The only alternative to closure would have been a substantial increase in the capacity at Santa Maria de Palautordera.”
This could not have been implemented economically due to the global overcapacity in module production. The plant in Spain has a production capacity of about 20 megawatts. The Spanish photovoltaic market, which had already collapsed in 2009, has come to a complete standstill since the Moratorium for Renewable Energy Incentive Programmes of January 2012.
aleo solar AG has registered an EBIT of € -30.5 million in 2011, and loss is also expected for 2012.
The 92 employees of Santa Maria de Palautordera plant are affected by the closure of this location. The company shall immediately approach the works council to negotiate a social compensation plan for the employees. “I regret that the company can no longer employ the workers in Spain”, says zu Putlitz. “The only alternative to closure would have been a substantial increase in the capacity at Santa Maria de Palautordera.”
This could not have been implemented economically due to the global overcapacity in module production. The plant in Spain has a production capacity of about 20 megawatts. The Spanish photovoltaic market, which had already collapsed in 2009, has come to a complete standstill since the Moratorium for Renewable Energy Incentive Programmes of January 2012.
aleo solar AG has registered an EBIT of € -30.5 million in 2011, and loss is also expected for 2012.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments