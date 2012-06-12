Alliance Memory signs with TME

Alliance Memory signed a distribution agreement with Transfer Multisort Elektronik Company (TME), a components distributor in Central and Eastern Europe.

Under the agreement, TME will offer Alliance Memory's entire lineup of SRAMs and DRAMs to customers in the European Union, Ukraine, Russia, and Arab countries.



"Alliance Memory's legacy products offer a number of advantages for our customers, including a rich portfolio with a wide variety of voltages, densities, speeds, and capacities," said Arkadiusz Weglewski, product manager of TME's Semiconductors and Communication Modules division. "All of this is backed by exceptional technical support and quick production times, both of which are important factors for our customers who specialize in industrial solutions for inspection and control."



"TME is one of the largest electronic components distributors in Central and Eastern Europe, selling products in more than 30 countries and publishing its catalogue in 16 languages," said Sue Macedo, sales director, Europe, for Alliance Memory. "This partnership will significantly extend the reach of our legacy SRAMs and DRAMs in these regions, providing greater access and quick delivery for our customers."