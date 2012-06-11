Littelfuse acquires Accel

Littelfuse has acquired Accel AB, based in Vänersborg, Sweden, in a cash transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“The acquisition of Accel gives us an initial foothold in the growing automotive sensor market and is consistent with our strategy to expand beyond circuit protection into adjacent, complementary technologies,” said Dieter Roeder, Vice President and General Manager of the Littelfuse Automotive Business Unit.



“Accel’s pipeline of new products and strong relationships with OEM and Tier 1 automotive customers around the world provide excellent growth opportunities for Littelfuse. In addition, Accel’s facility in Kaunas, Lithuania, provides us with a low-cost manufacturing base in Eastern Europe,” added Roeder.



Magnus Nilsson, Managing Director of Accel, said, “We are excited to join Littelfuse. The company’s strong global presence will enable us to better serve our customers and expand our business into new geographies. The good cultural fit and many synergies between the two companies will provide long-term benefits for both organizations.”