Nibe acquires Eltwingruppen

Swedish based Nibe has acquired the Danish company, Eltwingruppen.

Eltwingruppen is based in Risskov, just north of Århus in Denmark. Founded in 1976, Eltwingruppen consists of its parent company Eltwin A / S, which develops, sells and manufactures industrial electronics and by the subsidiary Motron A / S, which is a distributor in the field of sensor technology.



Eltwin's specialty is control and regulation for electric motors. The group has about 50 employees and annual sales of around 70 million Danish kroner. The current management will continue to lead the company.



Eltwin is currently building a production facility in Poland, which will be completed during the fourth quarter of this year. The company will be consolidated in Nibe in early 2013.