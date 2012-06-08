Johnson Controls expands in China

Johnson Controls plans to build automotive battery manufacturing facility in Tianjin (China). It will be the cmany's first in China to produce advanced batteries for Start-Stop vehicles.

Johnson Controls, Inc. announce a planned $200 million automotive battery plant, pending final approval.



"This plant demonstrates our long-term commitment to the rapidly growing automotive industry in China," said Alex Molinaroli, president, Johnson Controls Power Solutions. "We are forecasting 25 million in annual new car sales in China by 2015. This plant is a further indication of the strategic importance of this market for Johnson Controls."



Johnson Controls plans to grow to 30 million in annual battery capacity in China by 2017. The company recently launched production at its Changxing facility and its Chongqing plant is scheduled to launch later this year. The company also has an automotive battery plant in Shanghai that was part of an acquisition in 2005.



Construction for the Tianjin plant will begin between 2012 and the first half of 2013 with production expected to start in late 2014. The Tianjin Plant will produce more than 6 million batteries annually at full capacity.