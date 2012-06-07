Gleichmann representative for NEC FODD

NEC's Fiber Optic Device Division (FODD) has named Gleichmann Electronics its representative for Europe, effective immediately for optical transceivers and MR (Magneto-Resistive) sensors.

As part of a wide-ranging sales and support agreement, Gleichmann Electronics will also take over the support of OEM customers previously supported by NEC Electronics Europe and Renesas Electronics Europe for those products.



“We chose Gleichmann Electronics as our reliable partner in European market based on its outstanding sales activities and extensive engineering expertise on our products, something unusual for a distribution partner. We believe, with this new partnership, combining the strengths of both companies, we can further increase businesses in European market,” says Tomokazu Ito, General Manager Fiber Optic Devices Division NEC, about the cooperation between the two companies, which will become even closer in the future.



Klaus Hagenacker, Managing Director Gleichmann Electronics, regards the transfer of representation as a great sign of trust on the part of NEC. “We are fully aware of the responsibility that we are assuming as the representative of NEC FODD in Europe." However we will gladly accept this challenge because this agreement offers us the opportunity to further expand our position as one of the leading European design-in distributors and system integrators to include the technically-demanding products of NEC FODD.”