Kingston ships ultra-fast 2666MHz HyperX Memory

Kingston Technology Company, Inc. is shipping HyperX dual-channel kits engineered especially for the new Intel third-generation Core i7 and i5 processors (Ivy Bridge).

“The new 22nm architecture of this processor allows significant performance gains for benchmarkers, enthusiasts and overclockers,” said Mark Tekunoff, senior technology manager, Kingston. “Enthusiasts who want to push the performance boundaries of the new processors will want to pair it with Kingston HyperX memory. Our 2666MHz kit combined with the top CPU in the Ivy Bridge family will allow unparalleled performance.”



Kingston achieved Intel XMP certification for its family of HyperX memory specifically engineered for the new 3000 series processors. In addition, 2800MHz HyperX kits were certified on the following motherboards: ASUS P8Z77-V Deluxe and GIGABYTE Z77X-UD5H.



Kingston HyperX memory is available in 16GB and 8GB kits of two at 1600MHz, 2133MHz, 2400MHz and soon to be speedy 2666MHz frequencies.