Video: 'Throw-away camera' of a different kind

Take a look at a throwable panoramic camera capable of taking fascinating images.

Jonas Pfeil, a computer engineer who recently graduated with a Diploma (M.Sc.) from TU Berlin, has developed a throwable camera, much like a football, that takes full spherical panoramas instantly and easily.The camera uses 36 fixed-focus 2 megapixel mobile phone camera modules mounted in a robust, 3D-printed, ball-shaped enclosure that is padded with foam and handles. An accelerometer is used to measure launch acceleration and predicts rise time to the highest point, where exposure is triggered when the ball is at its most stable.The camera will be shown off at this year's 'Lange Nacht der Wissenschaften' exhibition in Berlin on June 2.See for yourself, the results are very cool: Jonas Pfeil / All images