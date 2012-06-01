LePhone comes with 'Intel inside'

Lenovo's new smartphone LePhone K800 has hit the market in China. It is the company's first smartphone with Intel Inside.

“As Lenovo’s first smartphone with Intel inside, the launch of LePhone K800 has milestone significance,” said Chen Xudong, senior vice president of Lenovo Group and president of Lenovo China. “LePhone K800 represents an innovative achievement for Lenovo in the PC+ era, as well, a significant progress for Lenovo in smartphone market segment. Lenovo and Intel will continue to intensify their cooperation, integrating respective advantages in technology and resources to introduce more and better products and to explore the new frontier of the mobile Internet together.”



“With Lenovo’s launch of LePhone K800, we have successfully realized the idea of expanding Intel’s computing strengths into the smartphone market segment in China,” said Ian Yang, corporate vice president and president of Intel China. “Intel continues to expand its smartphone product lines and ecosystem, looking for wider spectrum of cooperation. China has become the world’s largest smartphone market as the worldwide demands continue to grow. Intel is committed to working with industry partners to collaborate and innovate to develop and bring to the world Intel-based smartphone technologies, products and application models.”



LePhone K800 mainly targets technological pioneers and business elites and aspires to bring Chinese consumers the high performance of Intel inside, with advanced imaging capabilities and a wireless display sharing experience.



LePhone K800 adopts Android 2.3.7 OS, with 1GB RAM and 16GB ROM built-in and is equipped with 4.5-inch IPS full-view screen, 8 million-pixel rear camera and 1.3 million-pixel front camera.